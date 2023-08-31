Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe with GT Package (Video)

Porsche unveiled their most powerful Cayenne to date earlier this week, and the top model in the range is the new Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe with GT Package and now Porsche has released a teaser video for the car.

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe with GT Package starts at €208,454 and as we can see from the video the car looks very impressive. It also comes with impressive performance with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.6 seconds.

The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupé with GT Package combines its exceptional driving performance with the versatility of the new E-Hybrid system, offering the widest spectrum of dynamic performance and efficiency within the Cayenne model line-up. On the outside, the GT Package stands out with a specific front section with black accents, black wheel arch extensions, carbon sideplates on the roof spoiler, the centrally positioned tailpipes of the titanium exhaust system from the Turbo GT and a carbon rear diffuser. The roof is also made of lightweight carbon fibre. The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupé with GT Package sprints to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 305 km/.

You can find out more information about the new Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe with GT Package over at the Porsche website at the link below.

