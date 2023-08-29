Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid has 728 horsepower

Porsche has unveiled its most powerful SUV to date, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, the car comes with an impressive 728 horsepower or 739 PS, and it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.7 seconds.

This new high-end SUV has a top speed of 183 miles per hour and it is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 591 horsepower and an electric motor which produces 137 horsepower.

This new model has an increased electric range over the previous model and it can travel up to 82 kilometers or 51 miles on the electric motor, youy can see more details about this new high end SUV below.

The range-topping nature of the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid SUV and Coupé is demonstrated by the styling of the two models. Both body variants bear the distinctive front-end styling reserved for Turbo models, with enlarged cooling air intakes accented by shiny black airblades. The wheel arch trims and exterior-colour rear bumper further underscore the performance-focused character of the models. Other distinguishing features of the Turbo E-Hybrid models include two twin tailpipes in brushed stainless steel and red brake callipers.

The new Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid will be available in SUV and Coupe models, the SUV starts at €176,324 and the Coupe starts at €179,775, if you go for the model with the GT package it starts at €208,454.

Source Porsche



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals