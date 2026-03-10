The New Porsche Cayenne S Electric: 666 HP and 405 Miles of Range

The Porsche Cayenne S Electric represents a significant step forward in the electric SUV market, blending exceptional performance, innovative technology and luxurious customization options. Positioned strategically between the base Cayenne Electric and the high-performance Cayenne Electric Turbo, this model strikes a balance between power and refinement. Designed with a focus on efficiency, personalization, and practicality, it delivers an engaging driving experience that caters to both enthusiasts and everyday drivers.

Performance: Power Meets Practicality

The Cayenne S Electric is engineered to deliver exhilarating performance while maintaining everyday usability. Its advanced electric all-wheel-drive system generates a standard output of 400 kW (544 PS), which can surge to an impressive 490 kW (666 PS) when using the Launch Control feature. This powertrain enables the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds, with a top speed of 250 km/h, making sure a thrilling driving experience.

A robust 113 kWh battery underpins the vehicle’s performance, offering a remarkable WLTP range of up to 653 km (405 miles) on a single charge. The Cayenne S Electric also features fast-charging capabilities, allowing the battery to recharge from 10% to 80% in under 16 minutes at 400 kW. This combination of speed, range and charging efficiency makes the SUV equally suited for long-distance travel and daily commutes. These attributes highlight its ability to seamlessly merge practicality with high performance.

Distinctive Design and Advanced Features

The exterior design of the Cayenne S Electric is both striking and functional, embodying Porsche’s signature aesthetic while incorporating modern aerodynamic elements. Model-specific front and rear aprons in Volcano Grey Metallic, coupled with 20-inch Cayenne S Aero wheels, give the vehicle a bold and distinctive appearance. Body-colored inserts further enhance its streamlined profile, making sure it stands out on the road.

For drivers seeking enhanced performance and handling, Porsche offers several optional features:

Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) for improved cornering stability and agility

for improved cornering stability and agility Porsche Active Ride Suspension for a smoother and more controlled ride

for a smoother and more controlled ride Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) system for superior braking performance

The Cayenne S Electric also introduces innovative driving enhancements, such as the Push-to-Pass function, which provides an additional 90 kW (122 PS) boost for 10 seconds, ideal for overtaking or quick bursts of speed. Additionally, a dedicated Track mode optimizes battery performance and handling during high-speed driving, making sure the SUV remains composed and responsive in demanding conditions.

Luxurious and Customizable Interior

Inside, the Cayenne S Electric offers a carefully crafted cabin that emphasizes both luxury and personalization. The Interior Style Package, part of the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur ‘Style’ product line, features two-tone leather upholstery in Black and Delgada Green, complemented by decorative stitching and Izabal Green aluminum trims. These elements create a sophisticated and cohesive design that enhances the overall driving experience.

Key interior highlights include:

Illuminated door sill guards that add a touch of elegance

that add a touch of elegance Embossed armrests for added comfort and style

for added comfort and style A cohesive color scheme that pairs seamlessly with the optional Mystic Green Metallic exterior

The inclusion of a GT sports steering wheel further enhances driver engagement, while the customizable cabin ensures that every journey is both comfortable and stylish. This attention to detail underscores Porsche’s commitment to creating a premium driving environment.

Extensive Customization Options

Porsche provides an extensive range of customization options for the Cayenne S Electric, allowing you to tailor the vehicle to your specific preferences. With thirteen exterior colors, multiple interior configurations, and various accent packages, you can create a vehicle that reflects your unique style. This level of personalization ensures that each Cayenne S Electric is as distinctive as its owner, offering a truly bespoke driving experience.

Innovative Technology for Efficiency

The Cayenne S Electric incorporates advanced technologies designed to enhance both performance and efficiency. Among its key innovations are:

Direct oil cooling for the rear-axle electric motor, which improves thermal management and ensures consistent performance

for the rear-axle electric motor, which improves thermal management and ensures consistent performance A silicon carbide pulse inverter that enhances current processing, resulting in greater efficiency and responsiveness

These technological advancements not only improve the vehicle’s durability but also contribute to its overall driving dynamics. By integrating these features, Porsche has ensured that the Cayenne S Electric remains a standout option in the competitive electric SUV segment.

Availability

The Porsche Cayenne S Electric is now available for order, offering a compelling package for drivers seeking a high-performance electric SUV. With its combination of power, range, and extensive customization options, it sets a new benchmark in the electric vehicle market. This model appeals to those who value both performance and practicality, making it a versatile choice for a wide range of driving needs.

Source Porsche



