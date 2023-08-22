Porsche 930 Turbo Slantnose restoration revealed

Porsche Santa Clarita and Galpin Moptoprs have unveiled a 1980s-themed Porsche 930 Turbo Slantnose at the Werks Reunion in Monterey California, you can see more details about this unique 911 below..

Born in the era of extreme design and wild paint jobs, this 1988 example found its way to Porsche Santa Clarita with fire and corrosion damage, making it the perfect candidate for a themed competition-ready build. The Galpin Porsche Santa Clarita team embraced the challenge and set about bringing the car back to poster-worthy glory.

The build pays homage to the nostalgia and style of the 1980s while incorporating modern amenities and technology. The exterior was augmented with an X83 Flachbau factory body kit available only in Japan with only four units built and finished with a custom Rubystar paint job complete with a racing stripe that incorporates a design inspired by the Porsche 75th anniversary color patterns. The interior has been outfitted with turquoise, with black and white pasha inserts. The instrument cluster was completely rebuilt to match the color scheme, in addition to incorporating genuine Porsche parts to create a custom look. Drivers and passengers alike will enjoy its updated climate control system and revamped audio system featuring a Porsche classic radio with a custom Blaupunkt sound system.

The car is powered by an upgraded 3.5-liter turbo that features individual throttle bodies and comes with an impressive 850 horsepower, you can find out more details about the car at the link below.

Source Galpin Motors



