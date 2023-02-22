Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS unveiled

Porsche is launching a special version of their 911 GT3 TS in the USA, the car is called the911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS.

The new Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS pays tribute to the legendary 911 Carrera RS 2.7 from 1973.

Porsche today pulled the cover off the first 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package to reach the U.S. The special offering pays homage to one of the most the iconic of 911 models and was announced in 2022. Today it was shown to members of the media in person for the first time before an initial viewing opportunity for the public at Sebring International Raceway during the 12 Hours of Sebring race from March 15 to 18. Initial deliveries to customers will begin in only a few weeks.

The Tribute to Carrera RS Package includes unique styling elements for both the exterior and interior, a bespoke Porsche Design timepiece and several accessories specifically created for the car. Those accessories focus on the details and include a custom car cover, RS valve stem caps with script in Python Green, key caps in Python Green, custom license plate frames and a pair of 1:43 scale model cars; one being the 1973 Carrera RS and the other a replica of the new car.

You can find out more details about the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS over at Porsche at the link below.

The car will start at $312,550, on top of that there is a $1,450 delivery, processing, and handling fee, taking the total price to $314,000.

Source Porsche





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals