Porsche 911 Dakar goes off road in Australia (Video)

Porsche is celebrating 60- years of the 911 this year and what better way to celebrate than in the Porsche 911 Dakar, off-road in Australia, we also get to see the new Porsche 11 GT3 RS in action on the track with Mark Webber and Stéphane Ortelli.

The Porsche 911 Dakar was unveiled in November of 2022 and the car is limited to just 2,500 cars worldwide, it took its design inspiration from the Porsche 911 used by Porsche in the 19784 Paris-Dakar Rally.

Upon a closer examination of the Porsche 911 Dakar, one can’t help but be immediately captivated by its noteworthy ground clearance. This feature stands a significant 50 millimetres taller when compared to the 911 Carrera equipped with a sports suspension setup. Adding to its versatility, the car comes with a standard lift system, enabling both the front and rear sections to be elevated by an additional 30 millimetres. Impressively, its ground clearance and ramp angle measurements are on par with what one would typically expect from traditional SUVs. But the lift system’s functionality doesn’t end there. It’s not just a tool for carefully navigating over hurdles, but it plays a pivotal role in the reconfigured chassis dynamics. When one is in the mood for a more adventurous off-road escapade, the ‘high level’ setting can be employed, permitting speeds reaching up to a swift 170 km/h. However, for safety and optimal performance, once the vehicle surpasses this speed threshold, it intuitively reverts to its default height setting. A closer look at the 911 Dakar reveals a series of distinguishing attributes that set it apart. At the forefront is its innovatively crafted, stationary rear spoiler, meticulously constructed from lightweight CFRP. Complementing this is the front luggage compartment lid, also made from CFRP, which boasts distinct air outlets, a design cue borrowed from the esteemed 911 GT3. But the 911 Dakar’s unique design elements don’t stop there. It incorporates quintessential off-road features, including the striking red aluminium towing lugs, strategically positioned at both the front and rear. Additionally, the car showcases expanded wheel wells and sills, lending it a more rugged appearance. For added durability and aesthetics, stainless steel protective components adorn the front, rear, and side sills. Lastly, the car’s reimagined front end stands out, not just for its aesthetic appeal but also for its functionality. The side air intakes have been fortified with stainless steel grilles, offering protection against potential damage from flying debris and rocks during spirited drives. Source Porsche / YouTube



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals