Porsche 911 993 restomod by Paul Stephens is awesome

One of the coolest Porsche 911s that has been produced is the 993, and now Paul Stephens has unveiled the Porsche 993R.

The Porsche 993 is the last of the air-cooled 911s and it has been transformed into this awesome-looking 993R.

Like the original Autoart 300R created some 20 years ago, the 993R delivers a more focused driving experience than the original car it was based on. With a seam welded body, integral roll cage combined with five-way adjustable, active suspension and Porsche Motorsport components the 993 chassis delivers a visceral driving experience.

Weight is reduced to 1,190 kg dry, 1,220 kg wet, down from the original 1,370 kg of a standard 993 Carrera 2.

With 270 bhp per tonne, it has the same power-to-weight ratio as a 996 GT3 with its current engine. However, the spicier 360 bhp option, offers 295 bhp per tonne versus 293 bhp per tonne of the 997 GT3.

While performance is important, the 993R also features a level of driver comfort that would be expected today. Our hand crafted lightweight minimalist interior is trimmed in the finest materials, whilst aluminium is used for all the vehicle controls to make the 993R feel very special.

Source Paul Stephens, Top Gear

