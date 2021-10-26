Porsche 356 and Project 356 World Rally Tour is headed to Antarctica

The Porsche 356 is one of the most iconic models Porsche has released and now Renée Brinkerhoff is getting ready for the final stage in her Project 356 World Rally Tour” with her 1956 Porsche 356 A.

The 1956 Porsche 356 A is headed to the Antarctic and it has been modified for the terrain to run on skis and tracks, as you can see in the photos.

After nearly two years of delay, Renée Brinkerhoff is preparing for the final stage of her “Project 356 World Rally Tour” with her faithful 1956 Porsche 356 A. The amateur rally driver has already raced the vintage sports car on six continents, on every type of terrain – an extreme endeavor for any individual, let alone a woman in a classic 65-year-old racecar. She will be looking to check off that last land mass by putting the Porsche to the ultimate test, traversing 356 miles in Antarctica.

“While we are extremely proud of completing each endurance rally we’ve entered, our true mission has been for our racing efforts to become a worldwide visual that supports our vocal pursuit to end child trafficking,” said Brinkerhoff. “We’ve had a goal to break barriers and set new records and we’re hopeful our Antarctic expedition will prove just that.”

