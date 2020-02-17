Popupmatic surfing training mat keeps you fit between sessions

Surfers searching for a way to practice their pop-ups away from the waves may be interested in a new quality training mat for surfers from the team at Popupmatic. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the specially printed mat designed to help you stay in shape between your serve trips as well as allow you to practice your pop-ups on land.

Earlybird pledges are available from €74 and worldwide shipping certain countries is expected to take place during April 2020. Features of the Popupmatic include :

– size: 185 x 66 x 0,4 cm

– weight: approx. 1900 grams

– made of medical and fully recycable PVC

– structured surface

– excellent grip

– extreme anti slip bottom

– perfect damping

– closed cell structure hygienic easy to clean

– Available in 5 colors: Reefcut Red, Atlantic Blue, Pacific Green, Shark Grey and Jellyfish Purple

“We love to surf and since we live far away from the ocean it is important for us to keep up our surf skills and fitness levels in between our surf trips. Especially training the pop-up and keeping those muscle groups in shape has been important for us. So we came up with the idea of the Popupmatic, a high quality surf training mat for all surfers as well as surfing yogistas and yogist. With its reference lines the mat is ideal to train and improve your pop-up and other surf related moves as well as to maintain or improve your overall fitness.

Quality and sustainability has always been a key factor in developing this product and we did not want to create a product that is manufactured by slave labour and shipped 3 times around the world in order to maximize our margin. In the future we would like to offer a Popupmatic made out of recycled materials. All contacts and options we had so far didn’t work out du to the materials and/or printability of the mat. But we are still on the search and open for input. “

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals