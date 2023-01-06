Polestar EVs to come with Google in car Technology

Polestar has announced that its EVs will come with Google’s in-car technology, including Google’s new HD map and more.

Polestar owners will also be able to control their cars remotely from Google Assistant-enabled devices, with a new remote actions feature.

Polestar vehicles will benefit from the latest enhancements and developments showcased by Google at CES 2023. Developments include Google’s new HD map that will debut in Polestar 3, and the roll-out of remote actions for Polestar 2.

“These developments are the direct result of our strong relationship with Google and show the advantages of integrating the innovative Android Automotive OS in our cars,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

Polestar 3 is planned to be the first car in the world to feature Google’s new HD map – a comprehensive map that provides highly detailed and up-to-date road information. With the HD map, Polestar will be able to combine its vehicle sensor technology and Google’s precise lane-level and localisation data to facilitate driver assistance features like Pilot Assist, as well as future autonomous driving functionality.

An HD map is a highly precise map that contains details not normally available in traditional maps. The enhanced level of detail is critical for assisted driving computation, improving recognition of details like lane markings and localisation objects, including road signs.

You can find out more details on the new Google in-car features that will be available in Polestar EVs over at the link below.

Source Polestar





