Polestar 4 EV SUV Coupe unveiled

Polestar has unveiled its latest electric vehicle, the new Polestar 4 EV SUV Coupe the car comes with a sporty design and it is the fastest model in the Polestar EV range to date.

The new Polestar 4 comes with 544 horsepower or 400 kW and it has a 0- to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.8 seconds, it also comes with 686 Nm of torque and will have a range of 560 km or 348 miles.

As a design-driven brand, the design of Polestar 4 sees the continuation of key elements first shown by the Polestar Precept concept car, coming to life. This includes eliminating the rear window which enables a new kind of immersive rear occupant experience, and the separation of the dual blade front lights with unique Polestar light signature – complemented by the Polestar emblem with millimetre-precision lighting from below.

Aerodynamic efficiency is enhanced by the low nose, retractable door handles, flush glazing with frameless windows, rear aero blades and air flow optimisation around the rear light bar.

Built on the premium Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) developed by Geely Holding, Polestar 4 is a D-segment SUV coupé with a large body and long, 2,999 mm wheelbase. Overall length is 4,839 mm, width is 2,139 mm and height is 1,544 mm. The resulting generous interior proportions are especially evident in the rear, where occupants are cocooned in an intimate environment, with reclining seats. Adjustable ambient lighting that adds an extra dimension to the interior, inspired by the solar system, allows the driver to customise the driving environment

There will also be other models in the lineup that are designed to have an extended range, this includes a single-motor version with 272 horsepower and a range of 600 km.

You can find out more details about the new Polestar 4 over at the company’s website at the link below, the car will start at £55,000 in the UK, €60,000 in Europe and $60,000 in the USA.

Source Polestar





