Polestar has revealed that their latest electric vehicle, the new Polestar 4 will be unveiled this month. The car will be made official at the Shanghai Auto Show on the 18th of April and Polestar has released a tease photo which you can see above.

The new Polestar will be an SUV coupe and the design will be different than the existing models, it will also be the company’s fastest production car to date, you can see more information below.

For the latest addition to its portfolio of cars, Polestar has taken the SUV coupé and transformed it for the electric age. Polestar 4 marries the aerodynamics of a coupé with the space of an SUV in a package enhanced by modern technology.

Design cues and sustainability enhancements initially showcased in Polestar’s concept cars will make their production debut in Polestar 4. The electric SUV coupé will also be the fastest Polestar production car to date.

“Polestar 4 is not simply a modified version of our first SUV. Instead, we reconsidered the entire design to create a new breed of SUV coupé,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

We will have more details about the new Polestar 4 electric vehicle when it is made official at the Shanghai Auto Show next week, we are looking forward to seeing the final design of the car.

Source Polestar





