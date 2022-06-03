Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 debuts

Electric vehicle manufacturer Polestar has revealed a specialized version of its Polestar 2. The vehicle is called the Polestar 2 BST edition 270. It’s meant to be the most dynamic electric driver’s car ever made.

Polestar plans to build only 270 units exclusively sold in Europe, North America, and China. Polestar says a maximum of 47 units will be available in the US market. The vehicle uses a pair of electric motors producing 476 horsepower and 502 pound-foot of torque.

Modifications to the normal Polestar 2 for the special edition include a lowered ride height by 25 millimeters and specially developed Ohlins two-way adjustable dampers. The car also has a front strut bar, 20 percent stiffer springs, and unique 21-inch alloy wheels fitted with Pirelli P Zero tires. The car is offered in Thunder or Snow exterior colors, both with the same charcoal interior color. Pricing and exact availability are unannounced.

