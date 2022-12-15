New 90W QNAP PoE++ Managed Switch with half width form factor

This week storage specialist QNAP has introduced a new half width rack mounted 90-Watt PoE++ Managed Switch offering a space-saving network solution specifically created with SMB IT Rooms in mind says the press release. The QSW-M2106PR-2S2T features a 10-port Layer 2 Web managed PoE Switch. Supporting 2.5GbE, 10GbE and 90-watt PoE++, the QSW-M2106PR-2S2T empowers next-generation ultra-high-speed and high-power Wi-Fi 6/ Wi-Fi 6E/ Wi-Fi 7 applications.

Providing not only Layer 2 and intelligent PoE management functions via a “user-friendly network management system“, but also adopting a half-width rackmount form factor. Check out the video below created by QNAP to learn more about their latest PoE++ Managed Switch.

“Wireless technology has evolved from Wi-Fi 6 to Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7, driving prevailing demands for high-speed and high-power APs and routers,” said Ricky Ho, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “QNAP’s half-width rackmount PoE switch, QSW-M2106PR-2S2T, offers multiple high-speed PoE Ports which can be intelligently managed with a space-saving chassis, facilitating deploying next-generation wireless network infrastructure”

“The QSW-M2106PR-2S2T comes with two 10GbE SFP+ fiber ports, two 10GbE 802.3bt 90-watt PoE ports and six 2.5GbE 802.3bt 90-watt PoE ports (ten ports in total). The QSW-M2106PR-2S2T is compatible with 10GbE, 2.5GbE and Multi-Gigabit NBASE-T technologies to enable higher network speeds with existing Cat 5e cables for 2.5GbE RJ45 ports and 6a cables (or better) for 10GbE RJ45 ports. The 10GbE ports support five speeds (10Gbps, 5Gbps, 2.5Gbps, 1Gbps and 100Mbps).”

“The QSW-M2106PR-2S2T uses the QNAP Switch System (QSS) and features intelligent PoE management functions (including scheduling, power supply prioritization, and power enabling/disabling) that allow IT staff to efficiently control powered devices via a user-friendly web GUI. The QSW-M2106PR-2S2T provides Layer 2 management functions (including LACP, VLAN, QoS and IGMP Snooping) for efficient network bandwidth control and enhanced network security. With a half-width rackmount design, two QSW-M2106PR-2S2T or one QSW-M2106PR-2S2T with another half-width rackmount switch, QSW-M2106R-2S2T can be installed in a 1U rack space for efficient physical space utilization and tidy cabling.”

