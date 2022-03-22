Poco X4 Pro 5G headed to India next week

The new Poco X4 Pro 5G launched in Europe recently and now Poco has revealed it is headed to India next week.

The handset will launch in India on the 28th of March, the news was announced on Twitter and you can see the tweet below.

We’re ready to captivate – with the #OneX4all.

Indulge yourself in a whole new dimension of smartphones with the #POCOℙ5G. Get ready to watch India’s first advanced Mocap launch on 28.03.2022 @ 12PM: https://t.co/8fY1Mi4xfO pic.twitter.com/4GLjLZ3GC9 — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 22, 2022

As a reminder, the Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone comes with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display that has an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset features a Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device comes with various cameras which this include three on the back of the device and one on the front. On the front of the handset, we have a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the device, there is a 108-megapixel wide camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

It also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it comes with 67W fast charging, there is also Quick Charge 3+ and Power Delivery 3.0.

Source Poco / Twitter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals