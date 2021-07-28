Poco X3 GT smartphone gets official

The new Poco X3 GT smartphone has been made official and the devide is equipped with a 66.6 inch IPS LCD display.

The display comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, the handset features a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 mobile processor.

Thew new Poco X3 GT comes with 8GB of RAM and two storage options, 128GB and 256GB and it also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 67W fast charging which will give you a full charge in just 42 minutes.

The handset features Android 11 and it comes with Android 11 and MIUI 12.5, the device has a range of cameras.

In the front of the device there us a 16 megapixel camera which has been designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

On the rear of the device there is also a 64 megapixel main camera for taking photos and videos. On top of this there is an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro cameras.

The handset comes with a range of different colors that include Wave Blue, Stargaze Black and Cloud White.

The device will be available for $299 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage models. The 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage model will cost slightly more at $329.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals