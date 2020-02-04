Poco X2 smartphone announced

Poco have announced their latest Android smartphone the Poco X2 and the handset comes with a 6.67 inch display that has a Full HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile processor and it will be available with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

There are three storage options, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB and the handset comes with a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the Poco X2 there is a dual camera setup with one 20 megapixel camera and one 2 megapixel camera for Selfies.

On the rear of the handset there is a quad camera setup that is made up of one 6 megapixel camera, one 8 megapixel camera and two 2 megapixel cameras. The handset also comes with a 4,500 mAh battery and it features liquid cooling technology.

Pricing for the handset starts at INR 15,999 whiuch is about $225 at the current exchange rate, the top model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will cost INR 19,999 which is about $280.

Source GSM Arena

