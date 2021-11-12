Poco M4 Pro 5G gets reviewed (Video)

We recently saw an unboxing video of the new Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone and now we get to find out more details about the handset.

The review video below from Tech Spurt gives us a more in-depth look at the new budget friendly Poco M4 Pro 5G and its various features.

As a reminder, the handset is equipped with a 6.6-inch display that features an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

Processing is provided by a MediaTek Dimensity 810G mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB or 128GB of included storage, there is also a MicroSD card slot for extra storage.

The device features a 5000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging that can charge from zero to one hundred percent in just 59 minutes.

The device comes with a range of cameras, this includes a 16-megapixel camera on the front which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

On the rear of the handset, there is a dual-camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Pricing for the new Poco M4 Pro smartphone starts at €230 for the 4GB model and €250 for the 6GB model, as yet there are no details on how much it will retail for in the UK.

Source & Image Credit Tech Spurt

