Poco M2 smartphone gets official

Xiaomi has added a new handset to its Poco range of smartphones with the new Poco M2 handset, the device comes with a 6.53 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset is powered by a Helio G80 mobile processor and it come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage there is also a microSD card slot which takes up to a 512GB card, the device also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging.

One the front of the Poco M2 there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back of the handset there is a 13 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, 5 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

Source GSM Arena

