PocketBook eReaders arrive in the US

A range of new PocketBook eReaders are now available to purchase throughout the United States from online retailers such as Newegg. The PocketBook Touch HD 3, PocketBook InkPad 3 Pro and PocketBook InkPad X are now available offering a variety of specifications to choose from.

PocketBook InkPad X is priced at $449 and offers a 10.3 inch E Ink Carta Mobius touchscreen with a resolution of 1404 x 1872 pixel and adjustable color temperature and 227 pixels per inch. With 1GB of RAM and a 1 GHz dual-core processor. But this model has 32GB of storage, a 2,000 mAh battery, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port.

The smaller PocketBook InkPad 3 Pro with a 7.8 inch E Ink Carta touchscreen display with adjustable color temperature and a 1404 x 1872 pixel resolution is now available to purchase price to $279 powered by a a 1 GHz dual-core processor supported by 1GB of RAM and a 1,900 mAh battery.

