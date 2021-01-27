YOX pocket water flosser keeps your teeth clean with a 65 psi water pressure

YOX is a new powerful pocket water flosser capable of providing two kinds of cleaning thanks to its 65 psi water pressure and 0.3 mm precision orthodontic nozzle. Launched via Indiegogo the water flosser offers two cleaning modes and is capable of carrying up to 72 mL of water. The rechargeable 500 mAh battery provides up to 40 days of use and cleaning takes approximately 20 to 38 seconds.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $43 or £31 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the YOX campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the YOX water flosser project checkout the promotional video below.

“YOX is a compact and aesthetic water flosser for all types of users.This unique and neatly designed water flosser could release pressurize water of up to 65PSI It comes with 2 cleaning modes that cleans your teeth efficiently. The best part? It is user-friendly for people who are always on the go.”

Smaller than the height of a smartphone and measuring just 119 mm x 36 mm the YOX can be carried with you to help keep your teeth sparkling clean and the 0.3mm, YOX orthodontic nozzle is the smallest on the market.

“YOX is more than just a practical teeth cleaning tool. It is an aesthetic water flosser that uses a collapsible and neat design. YOX rectangular design comes with a “see-through” case and a metallic cap to complete the whole look.”

“YOX water flosser is so convenient, you could bring it anywhere with you, even when you’re having your meal. If you have food stuck between your teeth and need a quick rinse, all you need to do is use YOX water flosser for 28~38 seconds, and your teeth will be clean again. Besides, a fresh breath keeps your day going.”

Source : Indiegogo

