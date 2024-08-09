KT2 Kungfu Turtle pocket sized programmable robot

Ever wished you had a personal assistant that could not only help you stay productive but also entertain you during breaks? Enter KT2 Kungfu Turtle, a versatile, pocket-sized robot that promises to transform how you work and play. With its easy assembly, interactive features, and educational benefits, this tiny marvel is set to become your new best friend. Meet the KT2 Kungfu Turtle, a multifunctional, programmable robot designed to be your perfect companion for both play and work environments. This innovative device is not just a toy but a powerful tool that can transform your daily routine, making it more enjoyable and efficient.

KT2 Kungfu Turtle

Key Takeaways Easy assembly with a Lego-like design.

Interactive features that respond to touch and gestures.

Productivity tools like a Pomodoro timer and stretch reminders.

99 built-in games for endless entertainment.

Educational tool for kids to learn coding.

Early bird contribution levels are now available for the ground-breaking project from roughly $99 or £78 (depending on current exchange rates). Assembling your KT2 Kungfu Turtle is a breeze, thanks to its Lego-like design. With just 12 parts and 20 simple steps, you can bring your robot to life. Its flexible limbs allow it to perform impressive kungfu moves, making it as entertaining to watch as it is to use.

The motion control system, powered by the dedicated TurtleOS, ensures smooth and dynamic movements. This ease of assembly means you can quickly get started with your new companion, without the frustration of complicated instructions or numerous parts.

Pocket Robot

The KT2 Kungfu Turtle is more than just a robot; it’s an interactive companion. It responds to touch and gestures, making it highly engaging. With built-in vibration and touch sensors, it can even sense your emotions. Need a break? Your KT2 Kungfu Turtle will remind you to stretch and take a breather, ensuring you stay refreshed and focused. Imagine having a small, intelligent friend who knows when you need a moment to relax and encourages you to maintain a healthy balance between work and rest.

Say goodbye to procrastination with the KT2 Kungfu Turtle’s productivity tools. The built-in Pomodoro timer helps you work in focused intervals, while the stretch reminder encourages you to take movement breaks. For fitness enthusiasts, the pushup challenge timer adds an extra layer of motivation to stay active. These features make the KT2 Kungfu Turtle not just a source of entertainment but a valuable asset in your daily routine, helping you stay on track and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Assuming that the KT2 Kungfu Turtle funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2024. To learn more about the KT2 Kungfu Turtle pocket sized programmable robot project review the promotional video below.

When it’s time to unwind, switch your KT2 Kungfu Turtle to game mode. With 99 built-in games, you’ll never run out of entertainment options. Whether you prefer interactive battles, puzzles, racing, or strategy games, there’s something for everyone. Play solo or challenge your friends for some multiplayer fun. This variety ensures that you always have something new and exciting to look forward to, making the KT2 Kungfu Turtle a perfect companion for leisure time.

The KT2 Kungfu Turtle isn’t just for fun and productivity; it’s also an excellent educational tool. It serves as a coding companion for kids, making learning to code an enjoyable and interactive experience. By combining play with education, it fosters creativity and problem-solving skills in young minds. Imagine your child learning valuable coding skills while having fun, setting them up for future success in a world increasingly driven by technology.

The KT2 Kungfu Turtle combines fun, productivity, and learning in a compact, user-friendly robot, making it an engaging companion for various activities. Whether you’re looking to boost your productivity, entertain yourself, or learn something new, this pocket-sized robot has got you covered. Its multifunctional capabilities make it a versatile addition to your daily life, offering endless possibilities for both work and play.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and device specifications for the pocket sized programmable robot, jump over to the official KT2 Kungfu Turtle crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals