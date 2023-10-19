TAU 2 pocket power bank 2,000mAh

The TAU 2 pocket power bank aims to redefine the way we charge our portable devices. It is a compact and convenient power bank that integrates directly into your keys, ensuring that you always have a charging solution at hand. This article will delve into the features, technology, and benefits of the TAU 2 pocket power bank, offering a comprehensive overview of this innovative product.

One of the standout features of the TAU 2 pocket power bank is its integrated dual connectors. It comes equipped with both Lightning and Micro USB connectors, as well as a USB-C connector. This means that no matter what type of device you have, you can effortlessly charge it with the TAU 2. To activate the power bank and start charging your devices, all you need to do is tap twice on the TAU 2’s logo. Limited early bird offers are now available for the different project from roughly $28 or £24 (depending on current exchange rates).

The TAU 2 pocket power bank is also the first of its kind to incorporate built-in NFC technology. This allows you to store your digital business card and social media links directly on your keys, effectively replacing your stack of old paper business cards. Access to this feature is provided via the proprietary platform, Sherr.it, offering a secure and convenient way to carry important information with you wherever you go. For those whose smartphones do not support NFC technology, the TAU 2 also includes an optional QR code adhesive sticker.

Another innovative feature of the TAU 2 pocket power bank is its proprietary recharging system. The power bank magnetically attaches to its included dock with a USB-C braided cable and automatically begins recharging. To activate the input mode and charge the TAU 2 from a laptop, simply tap the logo four times with your finger, wait for 15 seconds, or double-tap to switch back to the classic output mode.

The TAU 2 pocket power bank is also capable of being recharged using a standard USB-C plug charger. It even comes with a pass-through life-hacking feature that allows you to charge Lightning iPhones while the TAU 2 is plugged into a charger. This eliminates the need for a standard USB-C to Lightning cable, further adding to the convenience and versatility of the TAU 2.

Assuming that the TAU 2 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2024. To learn more about the TAU 2 pocket power bank project inspect the promotional video below.

The TAU 2 pocket power bank is not just a charging tool, it is also designed to be a perfect keys companion. It even includes a “lost mode” feature for those unfortunate moments when you can’t find your keys. By sticking the optional adhesive QR code on it and enabling the feature through the Sherr.it platform, you can set a message and provide your contact information. If someone finds your keys and scans the NFC tag or the QR code, they can read your message and contact you.

The TAU 2 pocket power bank is a game-changer in the realm of portable charging solutions. With its integrated connectors, built-in NFC technology, proprietary recharging system, and lost mode feature, it offers an all-in-one solution for charging your devices and managing your digital information on the go. Say goodbye to tangled cables and bulky power banks, and embrace the future with the TAU 2 pocket power bank.

