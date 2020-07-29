Solaris pocket knife by Orion Knives

The premium quality, enthusiast designed Orion Solaris pocket knife, is fitted with a manual locking button and multirole bearings and finished with G10 handles with color accents. Launched via Kickstarter this month the pocketknife is now available to back with early bird pledges starting from $80 with delivery throughout the United States taking place sometime around February 2021.

“Invest in your lifestyle with the Solaris. This knife features a 3.17 in blade of renowned Swedish Sandvik Steel. Its Button/Plunge lock, while instinctive in use, is complex to manufacture and rarely seen on knives offered below $100. The Solaris is a knife of style, thoughtfully designed for everyday use. Using carefully selected materials to enhance ergonomics, Orion Knives is proud to present its first model to you. Join the campaign and start the journey. Just “Push The Button” to begin.”

Features of the Solaris pocket knife :

– Extremely Smooth Operation

– Premium Multi Row Ceramic Bearing Pivot

– Over 5 deployment methods

– G10 Micro Dimpling Texture for grip and comfort

– Low Profile, Modern Titanium Pocket Clip

– 14c28n Swedish Sandvik Steel developed for knives with high corrosion resistance and excellent edge retention.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals