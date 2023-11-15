PNY Technologies has unveiled its latest addition to its range of solid-state drives (SSDs), the CS3150 M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 5 x4 SSD. The new SSD is designed to deliver high-speed data transfers, thanks to its NVMe PCIe Gen 5 x4 interface. The CS3150 SSD aims to meet the growing demand for faster, more efficient storage solutions, particularly for gaming and creative work.

One of the key features of the CS3150 is its high-speed data transfer capability. With sequential read/write speeds reaching up to 12,000 MB/s and 11,000 MB/s respectively, the CS3150 is positioned to handle intensive applications and high-speed data transfers with ease. This performance is a significant step up from previous generations of SSDs, making it a suitable choice for users who require fast and reliable storage.

PNY CS3150 M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD Specifications:

PNY CS3150 M.2 NVMe Gen 5 x4 Solid State Drive with Integrated Heatsink

Interface: PCIe Gen 5 Interface (NVMe Gen 5 x4)

Speed: up to 12,000 MB/s Read and up to 11,000 MB/s Write (vary by model)

Capacities: 1 TB, 2 TB

Heatsink: Black, White, Black-RGB

System Requirements: Black/White Heatsink: 4-pin power connector to power the built-in fans RGB Heatsink: 9-pin (USB) power connector to power the built-in fans and control the LEDs

Form Factor: M.2 2280

Capability: Desktop

Warranty: 5-year limited warranty or TBW

NVMe SSD Storage Capacities

The CS3150 will be available in two storage capacities: 1 TB and 2 TB. To cater to different aesthetic preferences, PNY offers the CS3150 with one of three different dual-fan heatsinks – Black, White, or Black-RGB. These dual-fan heatsinks are engineered to maximize heat dissipation, ensuring the SSD maintains optimal performance even during intensive applications and high-speed data transfers. The unique dual-fan design is aimed at preventing performance throttling and maintaining consistent SSD performance.

For gamers, the CS3150 offers compatibility with Microsoft DirectStorage, a feature in Windows 11 designed to improve game load speeds and image quality. When paired with PNY XLR8 Gaming DDR5 DRAM and a high-performance graphics card like the PNY GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO EPIC-X RGB Triple Fan, the CS3150 can significantly reduce load times for gaming and creative work. This combination of hardware offers an enhanced gaming experience, with faster load times and improved graphics.

Available with or without RGB

Another notable feature of the CS3150 is the integration with PNY’s VelocityX software. This software allows users to synchronize the RGB lights on all three devices – the SSD, the DDR5 DRAM, and the graphics card. Additionally, VelocityX software can overclock all NVIDIA graphics cards in PNY’s catalog, offering users more control over their hardware’s performance.

In terms of data protection, the CS3150 is enabled with TCG Opal 2.0 for hardware encryption and storage security. This feature provides an added layer of security, safeguarding users’ data against unauthorized access.

The CS3150 M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 5 x4 SSD is slated to be available from December 2023, with prices starting at $179.99 for the 1 TB model with a Black Heatsink. The introduction of the CS3150 represents PNY’s continued commitment to providing high-performance, reliable, and secure storage solutions for a wide range of users.

Source: PNY



