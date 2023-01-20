PlayStation VR2 30+ launch games confirmed by Sony

If you are patiently waiting for Sony to launch its second generation PlayStation VR headset you will be pleased to know that it has confirmed that over 30 games will be available for the launch of the new PS VR2 headset. Sony is launching its new PlayStation VR2 next month making it available from February 22, 2023. Today’s news builds on the previously announced games that were unveiled back in November 2022. Sony explains more about the games you can expect to enjoy when you get your new PS VR2 hardware. Below are a selection of teaser trailers for the VR games that will be available to play on the PlayStation VR headset at launch.

“We are currently tracking more than 30 games for the launch window through March*, including titles from popular IP like Horizon Call of the Mountain, No Man’s Sky, and Resident Evil Village. A free PS VR2 update for Gran Turismo 7 is also on track for launch day. “

Song in the Smoke: Rekindled

“We’re thrilled that Gran Turismo 7 will be a PS VR2 launch title! Through a free upgrade, for those who have already purchased Gran Turismo 7, players will experience all cars and tracks in VR like never before. GT7 in VR takes full advantage of PS VR2’s next gen features. With eye tracking and foveated rendering, players will experience stunning visual fidelity while racing in any of the 450+ cars. While 2-player splitscreen races are not supported in VR, all other races, including online races, will be available. From the Nürburgring to Tsukuba, tracks can be experienced exactly as they are in real life.

– Kazunori Yamauchi, President of Polyphony Digital”

Rez Infinite

“Prepare yourself for the ultimate version of Rez, a thrilling journey of sights, sounds and shooting action. Experience 360 degrees of mind-blowing synesthesia as you blast your way through waves of enemies and massive transforming bosses, with your every move triggering colors and sounds that sync and blend to the beat of Rez’s legendary techno soundtrack.”

PlayStation VR2 launch games

After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)

Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive, launch window)

Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)

Cosmonious High (Owlchemy Labs)

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition (Survios, launch window)

The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive, launch window)

Demeo (Resolution Games)

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)

Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)

Gran Turismo 7 (via free update to PS5 version of GT7)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)

Job Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)

Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)

Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)

The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)

The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs, purchase includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions)

Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)

NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games, launch window)

Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)

Pistol Whip (Cloudhead, free upgrade)

Puzzling Places (Realities.io, free upgrade)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom, via free update to PS5 version of RE Village)

Rez Infinite (Enhance)

Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition (ILMxLAB)

Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive, free upgrade)

The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)

Tentacular (Devolver)

Tetris Effect: Connected (Enhance)

Thumper (Drool LLC)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance, launch window)

Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)

What the Bat (Triband)

Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, free upgrade)

Source : Sony





