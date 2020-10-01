PlayStation Plus games for October include Need for Speed Payback and Vampyr

Sony has today announced the new games arriving on its PlayStation Plus subscription service for October 2020, confirming that Need for Speed: Payback and vampire adventure Vampyr will soon be available to download from October 6th 2020.

The new PlayStation Plus games will replace the currently available Street Fighter V and PUBG: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds games, so don’t forget to download those to your PS4 library before they are removed from PS Plus on October 5th 2020.

“Use four wheels and racing skills to outsmart opponents and stay alive in a city out to stop you and challenge yourself to stalk the fine line between supernatural vigilante and unholy monster with this month’s PS Plus games. With both Need for Speed: Payback and Vampyr launching October 6, you won’t have long until you can turn speed demon or sink your teeth into a thrilling action horror.”

“Life is Strange developer Dontnod Entertainment challenges you to embrace the darkness with this 1918-set, third-person action RPG with deep narrative choices. Play a doctor turned vampire ghosting through a London gripped by violence and fear. Use your supernatural abilities, as well as man-made tools and weapons to fight or flee the forces of evil and vampire hunters. Save the city’s populace or feed on them to become stronger, but giving in to your bloodlust can have grave consequences…”

Source : PlayStation

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals