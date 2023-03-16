Sony has released more information about the PlayStation Plus games for March 2023 announcing the games catalogue that will be available from Tuesday March 21 to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members. As shown in the image above the selection of games include Tchia, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Ghostwire Tokyo, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Life Is Strange: True Colors, Life is Strange 2, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Street Fighter V Champion Edition, Final Fantasy Type-0 HD, Rage 2, Neo: The World Ends with You and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

PlayStation Plus games for March 2023

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection

“Experience Naughty Dog’s thrilling, cinematic storytelling and the iconic franchise’s largest blockbuster action set pieces. Discover lost history with the charismatic yet complex thieves, Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer, as they travel the world with a sense of wonder, pursuing extraordinary adventures and lost lore. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes critically acclaimed, globe-trotting single player exploits from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, remastered in stunning detail for the PS5 with improved visuals and framerate. “

Ghostwire Tokyo

“Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces, perpetrated by a dangerous occultist, causing Tokyo’s population to vanish in an instant. Ally with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and wield a combination of upgradeable elemental powers and ghost-hunting skills to combat the supernatural threat. Feel the power of your supernatural skills firsthand with unique haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for every combat ability an explore a rain-soaked Tokyo stunningly rendered by PS5’s next-gen ray tracing technology. “

Tchia

“Climb, glide, swim and sail around a vast and beautiful archipelago inspired by New Caledonia in this physics-driven adventure game. Take Tchia on a heartfelt adventure and meet a diverse cast of characters inspired by New Caledonian cultures. Along the way, face various challenges, such as totem carving, rock balancing, or racing and take control of any animal or object you find, thanks to Tchia’s soul-jumping ability. You can also jam on your fully playable ukulele, which unlocks melodies that trigger special events such as attracting animals or causing rainfall in the open world.”

Source : Sony





