Ghostwire Tokyo arrives on Xbox next month

Parker Wilhelm from Bethesda Softworks has taken to the official Xbox new site this week to confirm that Ghostwire Tokyo will be available to play on the Xbox platform next month together with the Spider’s Thread update that will be available as a free update at launch. Ghostwire Tokyo will be available to play on the Xbox platform from April 12 and will feature new content in the form of :

• A challenging new roguelite mode, The Spider’s Thread, where players must fight floor-by-floor to reach the end, while uncovering a mysterious new story

• Haunting new areas to explore in the main game—including the eerie Middle School—and new missions to unravel

• New and expanded main story cutscenes

• Deeper combat: avoid enemy attacks with the new Quick Dodge and Perfect Block Counter-Attack; strike from above with new aerial abilities; master powerful new Charge Rush Ethereal Weaving techniques; and utilize new talismans to aid you in battle

• New enemy Visitors to test your skills

• Expanded Photo Mode: add stamps to your screenshots, and use Meika to unlock figures at capsule machines to add their models to use in Photo Mode

“As Tokyo is overrun by the hostile Visitors, it’s up to players to get to the bottom of the mysterious vanishing and stop Hannya, the elusive masked figure claiming responsibility for the incident. With a variety of skills and ability to hone their Ethereal Weaving, Akito & KK will have to work together and become a finely-tuned ghost hunter to save Tokyo from destruction.”

Ghostwire Tokyo Xbox

“Lovingly rendered with next-gen technology by the team at Tango Gameworks, Ghostwire: Tokyo features an authentic vision of modern-day Tokyo taken over by spirits. Walk, grapple and glide above the rainslicked streets and narrow alleys as you encounter paranormal creatures born out of Japanese folklore and urban myth.”

“Available as a free update, the Spider’s Thread update adds more to explore in haunted streets of Tokyo, including new content, improvements and an all-new game mode! Take on the Spider’s Thread mode and test your skills as well as play new quests in the main game, capture a souvenir with an enhanced Photo Mode, explore the all-new Middle School area, pull out new combat moves like the Quick Dodge or Charge Rush attack, and so much more! With the Spider’s Thread update, players will get to have the definitive Ghostwire: Tokyo experience.”

Source : Microsoft





