New Ghostwire Tokyo trailer teased ahead of March 25th release date

Bethesda Softworks has today published a new trailer for the upcoming and highly anticipated Ghostwire Tokyo action adventure game created by the team at Tango Gameworks. Providing a further glimpse at what you can expect from the first person ghostly adventure during which players have various psychic and paranormal abilities at their disposal to defeat ghosts and spirits haunting Tokyo.

Ghostwire Tokyo will be officially launching later this month and has a release date of March 25, 2022. The single player adventure set in Japan has been built using Unreal Engine 4 and will be officially launching on PC and PlayStation 5 first. Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces, perpetrated by a dangerous occultist, causing Tokyo’s population to vanish in an instant.

Ghostwire Tokyo

“Nearly all of Tokyo’s citizens have vanished mysteriously, and otherworldly spirits (known as Visitors) have invaded the city. Akito, the game’s protagonist, is possessed by a spirit detective named KK, who, while having his own agenda, grants him supernatural powers. As Akito combats the spirits haunting the city, he encounters a group wearing Hannya masks who may unveil the mystery behind the strange events in Tokyo”

“In Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude, join the mysterious KK and his gang of supernatural detectives as they investigate an unusual disappearance, only to stumble upon something even more sinister. Build relationships with your team and piece together their stories in this visual novel adventure before taking to the streets of Ghostwire: Tokyo.”

Source : Bethesda

