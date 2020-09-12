PlayStation Game of the Year 2020 polls now open



Voting is now open for the PlayStation Blog Game of the Year 2020, allowing PlayStation gamers to vote across more than 15 categories. The Game of the Year 2020 polls will remain open until 11:59pm Pacific on Sunday, December 13th 2020, After which the results will be tabulated and the winners revealed later in the month.

“Without further ado, hit the polls below to cast your vote for Best Graphical Showcase, Best New Character, Gaming Moment of the Year, PS4 Game of the Year, PS5 Game of the Year, and a whole lot more. Then, hit the comments and make your case! Maybe you’ll help some of the fence-sitters out there come to a decision. Don’t see your favorite game nominated? Each category is open to write-ins as well, so drop ’em in there!”

Jump over to the official PlayStation blog to cast your votes and help your favorite game win PlayStation Blog Game of the Year 2020. Good luck to the nominees!

Source : PlayStation Blog

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals