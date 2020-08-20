PlayStation Hungary has revealed the first PlayStation 5 TV advert, Sony has created to promote their new next-generation PlayStation console which will be launching later this year. The highly anticipated PlayStation 5 console was officially unveiled during June 2020.

“At PS5’s launch, we will offer two options: a PlayStation 5 console with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition without a disc drive. The PS5 gameplay experience will be the same, so the choice is all yours. While there are some slight differences in the look of each model, for the overall design, we wanted to deliver a console that’s bold, stunning, and unlike any previous generation of PlayStation.”

New PS5 ad. (In Hungarian only for now lol) pic.twitter.com/ZIPd0DWITQ — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 20, 2020

PlayStation 5 specifications :

– CPU : 8x Zen 2 Cores @ 3.5GHz (with variable frequencies)

– GPU : Custom RDNA 2 w/10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs, @ 2.23 GHz

– Memory : 16GB GDDR6

– Memory bandwidth : 448GB/s

– Storage : Custom 825GB SSD

– IO throughput : 5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed)

– Expandable storage : NVMe SSD Slot

– Optional Optical disc drive : 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive

