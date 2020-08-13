Playdate games console demonstrated

This week a number of teaser clips have been published providing a glimpse at the games you can expect from third-party developers on the Playdate handheld games console. Playdate will cost $149 and all twelve games in Season One will be included in the purchase price with other available from developers.

“It’s yellow. It fits in your pocket. It’s got a beautiful black and white screen. It’s not super cheap, but not super expensive. It includes brand new games from some amazing creators. Plus it has a crank. It flips out from the side, a rotating analog controller that puts a whole new spin on games.”

Donald (@dovuro) is building a really fun-looking puzzler. As always, some games use the crank, others don’t. pic.twitter.com/gF1vg4pm1X — Playdate (@playdate) August 12, 2020

And finally, it didn’t take long for DOOM to show up, as per tradition! This amazing effort from Nic (@NicMagnier) delighted us all — and yes, it features Crank to Chaingun™ pic.twitter.com/Rv51WDUwil — Playdate (@playdate) August 12, 2020

Over 250 people around the world now have actual Playdates in-hand. They’re putting our tools and tech to the test, building the world’s first third-party Playdate games. Want a peek? Rebecca (@veubeke) is working on this gorgeous dungeon crawler. pic.twitter.com/orKYzel051 — Playdate (@playdate) August 12, 2020

Matt (@gingerbeardman) discovered something that a crank controller is REALLY good for… drifting! pic.twitter.com/ShZDOwk3Xz — Playdate (@playdate) August 12, 2020

Source : PlayDate : Verge

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals