Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Playdate games console demonstrated

By

Playdate games console

This week a number of teaser clips have been published providing a glimpse at the games you can expect from third-party developers on the Playdate handheld games console. Playdate will cost $149 and all twelve games in Season One will be included in the purchase price with other available from developers.

Playdate games console demonstrated

“It’s yellow. It fits in your pocket. It’s got a beautiful black and white screen. It’s not super cheap, but not super expensive. It includes brand new games from some amazing creators. Plus it has a crank. It flips out from the side, a rotating analog controller that puts a whole new spin on games.”

Source : PlayDateVerge

Filed Under: Design News, Gaming News, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals