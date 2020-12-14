Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition free from Epic Games Store Until Dec 17th

If you haven’t yet played Pillars of Eternity would like to own the Definitive Edition created by Obsidian Entertainment. You will be pleased to know that it is now available for free from the Epic Games Store for a limited time. Simply login to your Epic Games account to download both the Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition as well as the Tyranny Gold Edition.

Sale ends : Sale ends 12/17/2020 at 4:00 PM

“Experience the game that revitalized the classic RPG genre in a complete and definitive package that includes every expansion, bonus, and update, presenting Pillars of Eternity at its best.”

“Experience a story-driven RPG where your choices mean all the difference in the world. Tyranny – Gold Edition, the ultimate Tyranny experience that includes every Tyranny Expansion and all additional DLC.”

Source : Epic

