MedHub smart pill organizer

If you could do with a little help remembering to take your vitamins, medication other daily supplements on time, you may be interested in a new smart pill organizer aptly named the MedHub. Early bird pledges are available from $129 offering a 50% saving while the Indigogo crowdfunding campaign is under way. If all goes to plan fulfilment of pledges is expected to take place during September 2020.

“Managing medication can really be a pain. You finally had enough of the mess and ended up getting a conventional pillbox, but sorting and moving pills from place to place is still a nuisance. Meds get mixed up, dosages get confused, and then you forget to even take them on time! Taking medication as prescribed is extremely important for the overall effectiveness of the treatment. This means taking the right dose, at the right time, as many times as necessary. It’s hard to keep track of all this information, especially when you’re taking several medications multiple times a day.”

“With MedHub, your medication organization is fully automated. MedHub will show you what medication to take at what time, and keeps track of each time you take or miss a medication. Proven to reduce missed prescriptions by over 85%, MedHub makes sure your medication works like it’s supposed to. MedHub is very easy to use: just place the pills inside and connect the device to our app on your mobile device to begin receiving reminders. Even those who have trouble using smartphones can use MedHub with no hassle.”

Source : Indiegogo

