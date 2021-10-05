Piech GT electric sports is car coming in 2024

Piech Automotive have started to test out their new electric sports car, the Piech GT and the car is launching in 2024.

The Swiss car make has unveiled some new photos of the car, a prototype model was shown previously, the car will come with 600 horsepower and it will have a0 to 62 miles per hour time of 3.0 seconds.

The Piëch GT is the first manifestation of our ethos. Focusing on timeless beauty we started with the form, which may annoy the traditionalists, allowing the shape to be exactly as we wanted it. Working with clay we were able to surface feelings of the great GT sports car era, but then rigorously evolve further for the 21st century and beyond.

Confident and beautiful, the Piëch GT is an unmistakable, pure GT sports car. Evoking the same feelings in drivers now, as when they hand it over to their grandchildren.

Our use of technology focuses on improving the pure driving experience, not adding clutter and distraction to it. The completely new battery technology offers not only a rapid charging time, thanks to efficient recuperation, it has a longer driving range as well. You’re on the road faster, and can stay on it longer.

You can find out more dteails about the new Piech GT over at Piech at the link below, the car looks interesting from the photos.

Source Piech, Autocar

