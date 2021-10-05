Honda Civic Type R teased

Honda has released some teaser photos of their new Honda Civic Type R. There are two photos of the car and both show the car in heavy camouflage.

Honda will launch their new Type R in 2022 and we are looking forward to finding out more details about the car.

Development of the best performing Honda Civic Type R ever continues. The all-new Civic Type R will be introduced in 2022. #HondaCivic #TypeR

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda’s electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid, Insight hybrid-electric sedan, and the Clarity Fuel Cell and Clarity Plug-In Hybrid.

You can find out more information about the new Honda Civic Type R over at Honda at the link below, we are looking forward to find out more details about the car and its performance.

Source Honda

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals