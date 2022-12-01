A new Sprocket Studio Plus photo printer has been launch this week equipped with Bluetooth connectivity and the capability to print from both Android and iOS devices. The small portable photo printers print directly through the HP Sprocket application. The HP Sprocket range also features 3 other instant photo printers in the form of the HP Sprocket priced at $80 capable of printing mini sticky-backed photos measuring 3 x 2 inches. Together with the HP Sprocket Select priced at $100 capable of printing large images measuring 2.3 x 3.4″ also with sticky-backs.

HP Photo Printers

The newly released HP Sprocket is priced at $129 and capable of printing 3.5 x 4.25″ sticky-backed photos and the HP Sprocket Studio Plus Photo printer is available to purchase price of $150 and is available from both online and high street retailers.

“The app allows users to get creative and enhance the beauty of their photos with stylish borders, stickers, filters, text, and more. Users can also take advantage of exploring various photo creations within the app – creating a multi-photo collage, taking a professional photo ID, or embracing the fun photo booth feature. Customized photos can be shared on social media directly as well. Following suit with the current line of HP Sprocket printers, the HP Sprocket Studio Plus is also travel-friendly. To take your photo printer on the go, simply disconnect the printing tray and secure it to the top of the printer.”

Source : TPU : SP





