Razer Phone Cooler Chroma MagSafe compatible phone cooler

If you find your smartphone or iPhone getting a little warm to the touch when the enjoying your favourite mobile games, you may be interested to know that Razer has created a perfect solution in the form of the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma. A small cooling system that can be easily mounted to the back of your phone providing a Bluetooth connection to its companion application enabling you to adjust fan speeds to suit. As with all Razer gear and peripherals the phone cooler features RGB lighting and is also iPhone MagSafe compatible.

Features of the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma

– 7-blade fan with up to 6400 rpm

– Quiet 30dB noise profile

– BLE connection to adjust fan properties

– Power switch

– USB Type-C power port

– USB Type-C power cable (1.5m)

– LED indicates pairing and power status

The cooler is equipped with a 7 blade fan that even on full cooling mode remains quiet at about 30 dB. Unfortunately you will need to plug any USB-C charger or battery pack whether you are using MagSafe or not to enable the phone cooler to operate and provide those amazing RGB colors.

The Razer Phone Cooler Chroma smartphone cooler is now available to purchase priced at $60 from the official Razer website by following the link below.

Source : Razer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals