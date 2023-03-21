Anker Ace phone chargers for Samsung Galaxy phones from $14.99

If you are searching for a new mobile phone charger for either your Android devices you might be interested in the range of Anker Ace Phone Chargers offering the Anker 313 Charger with 45W for Android Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+ and similar phones priced at $29.99. Or the Anker 312 Charger 25W for the Galaxy S23 priced at just $14.99.

Anker 312 Phone Charger (Ace, 25W)

– High Speed: Supports 25W Samsung Super Fast Charging to fully charge a Galaxy S22 in under 1.5 hours.

– Portable Yet Powerful: At 23% smaller than an original 25W USB-C charger and with a foldable design, Anker 312 Charger (Ace, 25W) takes up less space while giving you just as much power.

– Superior Safety with MultiProtect™: Features a total of 10 safety features including short-circuit protection, high-voltage protection, and temperature control to safeguard you and your connected devices.

– Universal Compatibility: Equipped with PowerIQ 3.0 technology to deliver optimized charging to virtually any mobile device, including phones, tablets, and more.

– What You Get: Anker 312 Charger (Ace, 25W), welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service (cable not included).

Anker 313 Phone Charger (Ace, 45W)

– Ultra High Speed: Supports a maximum 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0 for Samsung, so you can fully charge your Galaxy S23 Ultra in under an hour. Note: Super Fast – Charging 2.0 requires a 5A charging cable (not included).

– Superior Safety with MultiProtect™: Features a total of 10 safety features including short-circuit protection, high-voltage protection, and temperature control to safeguard you and your connected devices.

– Portable Yet Powerful: At 30% smaller than an original 45W USB-C charger and with a foldable design, Anker 313 Charger (Ace, 45W) takes up less space while giving you just as much power.

– Powered by GaN Technology: With higher energy efficiency and upgraded heat dissipation, Gallium Nitride (GaN) makes our chargers smaller and safer without sacrificing a drop of power.

– What You Get: Anker 313 Charger (Ace, 45W), welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service (cable not included).

