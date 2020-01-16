Phison QLC SSD demonstrate 4-Bits per cell

Phison Electronics has been demonstrating mainstream performance using 4-bits per cell QLC NAND flash controllers and SSDs at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in Las Vegas this month. During CES 2020 Phison has been showcasing the addition of support for QLC NAND to its already shipping E16 PCIe Gen 4×4, E12 PCIe Gen 3×4, and S12 SATA controllers that use TLC NAND.

The E16 series controller for PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe SSDs is the company’s flagship product and can achieve up to 4 TB in capacity with QLC NAND and reaches speeds of 4.9 GB/s for sequential reads and 3.8 GB/s for sequential writes. Phison explains that their E12 series controller enables PCIe Gen 3×4 NVMe SSDs and has a capacity of up to 8 TB and offers speeds of 3.4 GB/s sequential reads, 3.0 GB/s sequential writes using QLC NAND.

“PC OEMs are always striving to offer higher storage capacities combined with performance to provide a quality PC experience for end users,” according to Jeff Janukowicz, research vice president at IDC. “SSD manufacturers are increasingly looking to adopt QLC NAND technology in PCs, and the latest generation of SSD controllers such as Phison’s QLC client SSD controller are poised to enable suppliers to deliver SSDs that meet PC performance expectations at higher capacities, but at more affordable prices.”

“Adding QLC NAND support to the commercially successful E16, E12, and S12 series SSD controllers was a high priority request from our customers. Phison not only listened, but we are proud to offer QLC NAND support with industry leading capacities and performance that provides our customers with key differentiating advantages,” said KS Pua, Chairman and CEO of Phison Electronics Corporation.

Source: TPU

