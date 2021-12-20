Philips PH1 smartphone gets official

Philips has launched a new Android smartphone, the Philips PH1 and this new Android device is launching in China.

The Philips PH1 comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels, and the device is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T310 mobile processor.

The handset comes with a choice of different RAM and storage options, there is a choice of 4GB of RA and 321GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The device features a 4700 mAh battery and it comes with a single front-facing camera and dual rear cameras.

On the front of the new Philips PH1 smartphone, there is a 5-megapixel camera which is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the back of the handset, there is a 13 megapixel wider angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new Philips Android smartphone will come in a choice of colors which include black, red and blue, prices for the handset start at just CNY 500 which is about $78 at the current exchange rate for the 4GB and 32 GB model, the top model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will retail for CNY 770 which is about $120 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals