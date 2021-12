Philips PH1 smartphone gets official

Philips has launched a new Android smartphone, the Philips PH1 and this new Android device is launching in China.

The Philips PH1 comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels, and the device is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T310 mobile processor.

The handset comes with a choice of different RAM and storage options, there is a choice of 4GB of RA and 321GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The device features a 4700 mAh battery and it comes with a single front-facing camera and dual rear cameras.

On the front of the new Philips PH1 smartphone, there is a 5-megapixel camera which is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the back of the handset, there is a 13 megapixel wider angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new Philips Android smartphone will come in a choice of colors which include black, red and blue, prices for the handset start at just CNY 500 which is about $78 at the current exchange rate for the 4GB and 32 GB model, the top model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will retail for CNY 770 which is about $120 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more