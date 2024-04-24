New Phi-3 AI small language models (SLM) released by Microsoft

Microsoft has introduced a new series of language models named Phi-3, which includes the Phi-3-Mini, Phi-3-Small, and Phi-3-Medium. These models are state-of-the-art in their respective weight classes and are designed to be highly efficient and capable, with the Phi-3-Mini being small enough for mobile deployment.

The Phi-3-Mini packs an impressive 3.8 billion parameters into a compact package suitable for mobile CPUs and memory constraints. Despite its small size, it delivers robust performance, having been trained on a massive 3.3 trillion tokens. In benchmark tests, the Phi-3-Mini achieves results competitive with much larger models:

69% accuracy on the MMLU (Massive Multitask Language Understanding) benchmark

8.38 average score on the MT-bench (Machine Translation) benchmark

This puts the Phi-3-Mini in the same league as models like Mixtral 8x7B and GPT-3.5, but in a form factor that fits in your pocket. Its efficient architecture and optimizations make the most of limited mobile hardware resources.

Trained on High-Quality Data for Safety and Performance

To build the Phi-3-Mini’s knowledge base, Microsoft used a combination of carefully filtered web data and synthetic data. This hybrid approach ensures the model has broad and deep knowledge while minimizing potential safety risks from low-quality web sources.

The proof is in the Phi-3-Mini’s performance – it excels at understanding complex prompts and generating relevant, coherent responses. Its training allows it to handle challenging tasks like:

Engaging in freeform conversation

Answering questions on a wide range of topics

Assisting with open-ended research and analysis

Solving logic puzzles and navigating hypothetical scenarios

Importantly, the Phi-3-Mini is also designed with ethical safeguards in mind. It will refuse to engage with inappropriate or dangerous requests, instead suggesting safer alternatives. This helps make it suitable for a broad audience. You can read more about the language model in the published technical report.

Microsoft Phi-3 AI Models

Transparent and Accessible AI

In a move to democratize this technology, Microsoft has made the model weights for the entire Phi-3 series publicly available. This means developers can easily integrate the Phi-3-Mini and its larger siblings into a wide variety of applications, unlocking new possibilities for mobile AI.

The Phi-3-Small and Phi-3-Medium offer even more advanced capabilities, with 7 billion and 14 billion parameters respectively. This allows them to tackle even more sophisticated tasks, like identifying errors in computer code. On benchmarks, they achieve:

Phi-3-Small: 75% on MMLU, 8.7 on MT-bench

Phi-3-Medium: 78% on MMLU, 8.9 on MT-bench

With this suite of models, Microsoft is providing flexible options to power everything from casual chat apps to mission-critical enterprise tools.

A New Era of Mobile Intelligence

The Phi-3-Mini has the potential to fundamentally change how we interact with the devices in our pockets and bags. It brings the power of large language models and advanced natural language interactions to the mobile realm.

Imagine a smartphone assistant that can not only answer simple queries, but engage in truly contextual communication. Or mobile apps that can analyze, summarize, and draw insights from complex documents on the fly. These are just some of the possibilities the Phi-3-Mini enables.

As developers begin leveraging this technology, we can expect to see a new generation of smarter, more capable mobile experiences. The Phi-3-Mini and the larger Phi-3 series models are poised to drive a wave of innovation in mobile AI. By making this technology open and accessible, Microsoft is empowering creators to push the boundaries of what’s possible on the devices we carry every day. The era of truly intelligent mobile computing is here. Jump over to the official Microsoft News site for more information on the small language models.

Video Credit: Source



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals