Peugeot E-408 Starts At £42,175 OTR

Peugeot continues to solidify its position as a leader in the electric vehicle market with the introduction of the Peugeot E-408, a sleek and efficient fastback that combines innovative design with zero-emission performance. This latest addition to Peugeot’s all-electric lineup offers drivers a stylish and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles.

The E-408 features a 58kWh useable battery and a powerful 210hp (157kW) electric motor, delivering an impressive range of up to 281 miles* on a single charge. This range is more than sufficient for most daily commutes and even longer trips, making the E-408 a practical choice for a wide range of drivers. The vehicle’s innovative design ensures that drivers enjoy both dynamic performance and interior comfort, with a focus on maximizing space and efficiency.

Cutting-Edge Technology for Enhanced Driving Experience

The Peugeot E-408 is equipped with a host of advanced features designed to enhance the driving experience. The PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®, a standard feature, includes a 10-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch HD touchscreen with customizable i-Toggles for quick access to key functions. This intuitive interface allows drivers to easily navigate the vehicle’s various settings and features, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable driving experience.

The i-Connect® Advanced infotainment system is another notable feature, supporting wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto, connected navigation, and over-the-air updates. This system keeps drivers connected and informed, providing access to their favorite apps, music, and navigation tools. The integrated trip planner and e-ROUTES app further enhance the driving experience by calculating optimal routes based on range, charging stations, and traffic conditions, making long journeys more manageable and stress-free.

Premium Features and Competitive Pricing

The Peugeot E-408 is available in two well-equipped trims: ALLURE and GT. Both trims come with a range of premium features, such as heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic climate control, ensuring a comfortable and luxurious driving experience. The GT trim takes things a step further with additional luxury touches, including Matrix LED headlights, dynamic claw welcome lighting, and semi-autonomous driving capabilities with the Drive Assist Plus pack.

Despite its impressive features and performance, the Peugeot E-408 remains competitively priced. The ALLURE trim starts at £42,175 OTR, while the GT trim is priced at £44,945 OTR. These prices position the E-408 as an attractive option for drivers looking for a high-quality, all-electric fastback without breaking the bank.

Peugeot’s Commitment to Electric Mobility

The introduction of the E-408 is just one example of Peugeot’s commitment to electric mobility. The brand currently offers 12 electric passenger and light commercial vehicles, catering to a wide range of needs and preferences. From compact city cars to family SUVs and versatile vans, Peugeot’s electric lineup has something for everyone.

Peugeot’s focus on innovation ensures that all of its electric models are equipped with the latest technology and features, providing drivers with a innovative and enjoyable driving experience. As the demand for electric vehicles continues to grow, Peugeot is well-positioned to meet the needs of environmentally conscious drivers looking for stylish, efficient, and high-performing vehicles.

Source Peugeot



