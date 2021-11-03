Peugeot 508 and 508 SW models updated

Peugeot has announced that it is launching updated models of its Peugeot 508 and 508 SW cars, the new cars are now available to order and the 508 starts at £28,215, the 508 SW starts at £29,815.

The cars get a range of upgrades over the previous models and come in various engine options including a plug-in hybrid.

PEUGEOT has also introduced subtle styling changes across the 508 range. All models now come with black door mirrors instead of body-coloured ones, while the front grille from GT trim will evolve from chrome to an assertive dark chrome with a black surround. From Allure Premium trim onwards, all models come with full LED headlights as standard.

Available in Fastback or SW, the 508 can be purchased with efficient plug-in HYBRID, petrol and diesel powertrains. With emissions as low as 29g/km CO2, plug-in HYBRID variants are ideal for fleet and business users, with Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) rates from 10% and a zero emissions range of up to 39 miles (WLTP). By 2024, PEUGEOT will offer an electrified variant across its entire model line-up.

Earlier this year, PEUGEOT introduced the 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED to the range, the first model launched under the new PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED label. Available as a Fastback or a sleek estate SW model, the 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED introduces a new ‘Neo-Performance’ philosophy that combines PEUGEOT’s motorsport knowhow with its expertise in electrification.

You can find out more information about the new 508 and 508 SW models over at Peugeot at the link below.

Source Peugeot

