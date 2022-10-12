Peugeot 408 First Edition unveiled

Peugeot is launching a new limited edition version of their 408, the Peugeot 408 First Edition, and there will be just 50 units of the car available in the UK.

The new Peugeot 408 First Edition will retail for £43,250 and it will come with 20-inch diamond cut alloys and will feature a 7.4 kW onboard charger.

With the new 408, PEUGEOT is introducing a novel silhouette on the market. The look of this elevated fastback is completely new: the PEUGEOT 408 is reinventing the hatchback by adding typical SUV styling features for a bold new look. Despite its stylish and sloping profile, the vehicle architecture also offers remarkable second row space and boot space.

The PEUGEOT 408 features a high-quality interior, combined with connectivity that incorporates the latest technologies to make the driving and travelling experience more intuitive and rewarding. It comes with the latest driving assistance systems that combine serenity and safety – another example showcasing the brand’s excellence across the board.

The new PEUGEOT 408 will be available in ALLURE, ALLURE PREMIUM and GT trim levels and will be presented to the public at the Paris Motor Show in October 2022.

