New 2023 Peugeot e-208 to have 400 KM range

Peugeot has announced that their new electric car, the 2023 Peugeot e-208 comes with a range of up to 400 km or 248.5 miles.

The new model is more powerful and it has 15% more power, the car will come with 100kW or 136 horsepower.

After an initial optimisation at the end of 2021, which increased its range by 6.5% (+22 km), the PEUGEOT e-208 will benefit from a major technological shift in 2023 to incorporate the new PEUGEOT e-308’s engine: maximum power will increase by 15%, from 100 kW/136 bhp to 115 kW/156 bhp, while major work on efficiency will reduce average energy consumption to just 12 kWh, increasing the range by 10.5%, or 38 km, to reach up to 400 km. Very significant improvements for the enjoyment, budget and daily life of users!

The PEUGEOT e-208, the 100% electric version of the 208, looks fantastic, contains state-of-the-art equipment and is great fun to drive thanks to its electric technology as well as its PEUGEOT i-cockpit® with its compact steering wheel. This guarantees direct sensations and unparalleled handling. Its many qualities have made it a huge success with customers: almost 110,000 have been produced since its launch in 2019, but above all, the PEUGEOT e-208 has been leading sales in the electric B segment in Europe since the beginning of 2022 and, over the same period, in 1st place for all segments combined of electric vehicles sold in France.

You can find out more information about the new 2023 Peugeot e-208 over at Peugeot at the link below, there are no details on pricing as yet.

Source Peugeot



