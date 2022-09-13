Peugeot E-308 and E-308 SW unveiled

Peugeot has unveiled two new fully electric versions of its 308, the Peugeot E-308 and E-308 SW and they come with a new generation battery and a new 115 KW/156 hp engine.

The new Peugeot E-308 and E-308 SW come with a range of over 400 km which is 248 miles and they come in a choice of Allure and GT trim levels.

Already available in electrified plug-in hybrid versions, the two new PEUGEOT 308 silhouettes – the saloon and estate SW, will be available in 100% electric version from 2023. PEUGEOT will be the first European manufacturer to offer a 100% electric estate. The electric 308 and 308 SW will be powered by a brand-new electric engine, developing 115 kW (156 bhp) and with a range of over 400 km (WLTP cycle) depending on the level of equipment. This dual offer is a no-compromise response, perfectly adapted to the needs of C-segment customers: the unique look of the 308 is combined with the driving pleasure characteristic of PEUGEOT models, and with segment-leading efficiency, with an average energy consumption of 12.7 kWh. Available in the Allure and GT trim levels, the new PEUGEOT E-308 and E-308 SW will arrive on the market successively in mid-2023.

ALLURE. The design of the new PEUGEOT E-308 and E-308 SW is rooted both in the PEUGEOT DNA and in a dynamic, upmarket reference world. The longer front bonnet enhances the silhouette, the volumes are sensual and sharp, and the brand’s new crest is proudly displayed in the centre of the grille. The overall optimisation of the architecture benefits the interior space. At the front, the fang-shaped light signature frames the Matrix LED headlamps, perfectly integrating the 308 and 308 SW into the PEUGEOT family, as do the three-claw LED lights at the rear.

