Updated Peugeot 3008 and 5008 unveiled

Peugeot has announced a range of updates for two of its models, the Peugeot 3008 and 5008, this includes some new trim levels and also enhanced specifications.

The Peugeot 3008 and Peugeot 5008 will now both be available with Active Premium + and Allure Premium + which will replace the previous trim levels.

From August, Active Premium + and Allure Premium + replace previous Active Premium and Allure Premium trim levels, with Allure trim no longer available. Both the PEUGEOT 3008 and 5008 will now be available in Active Premium +, Allure Premium +, GT and GT Premium specification.

Active Premium + models receive several upgrades over previous Active Premium trim levels, including the addition of an ‘Aluminium Pack’ with Aluminium Front Door Sills and Pedals, 18-inch ‘DETROIT’ Storm Grey Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels (3008 models only) and Aluminium Roof Rails. Also added is a dark tinted rear window and rear side windows.

Allure Premium + models also receive the ‘Aluminium Pack’ with the roof upgraded to a contrasting ‘Black Diamond’ finish for added styling.

To satisfy growing customer demand for the HYBRID 225 e-EAT8 powertrain, the 3008 HYBRID range is expanded to include the new Active Premium + trim, resulting in a lower entry price point for HYBRID customers.

You can find out more details about the new Peugeot 3008 and 5008 cars over at Peugeot at the link below.

Source Peugeot

