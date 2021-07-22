Dogcare smart home pet clipper makes easy work of do grooming

If you are looking for an easier way to groom your dog at home, the new Dogcare home pet clipper set may be worth more investigation. Launched via Kickstarter this week the dog grooming clipper set offers both safe and fast trimming with auto speed adjustment for any pet.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $95 or £70 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 36% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Dogcare campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Dogcare pet clipper project checkout the promotional video below.

“We believe that the power of technology can bring more happiness to every pet owner. DogCare Pet Clipper is World’s First Smart Clipper that turns every pet owner into a pet groomer. With the smart chip, groom your pet at home is as easy as pie! Click on the ’SMART’ button and let DogCare do the rest of the job.”

“Featuring a heavy-duty motor with high torque speed, DogCare provides strong and lasting power to the running blades that excludes any occurrences of clogging and snagging. It performs perfectly especially on dogs with long and thick coats like German shepherds. Using quiet mode for slow and gentle clipping. DogCare runs at a very low volume especially suitable for sensitive pets.”

“Equipped with Aluminum Allot Structure Stimulates Airflow + Patented Heatproof Blades Technology, DogCare prevents the blades from overheating during clipping, protecting your pet at all times.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the pet clipper, jump over to the official Dogcare crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

